#BOSSIPSounds: Phony Ppl Drop Their New Single, “Fkn Around” Featuring Megan Thee Stallion [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Phony Ppl And Megan The Stallion Come Together For “Fkn Around”
On Friday, Phony Ppl released their new single, “Fkn Around” featuring Houston’s own, Megan Thee Stallion.
The popular NYC-based band first teamed up with Megan for her NPR Tiny Desk performance, which is where they previewed the single. From there, the snippet of the song took on a mind of its own as fans started to demand its release after video clips started to go viral on social media. Produced by Ivan Barias, “Fkn Around” is a feel-good song that explores sexual freedom and empowerment, which makes Meg’s appearance on the track the perfect match-up for her “Hot Girl” platform.
Check out the brand new single for yourself down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.