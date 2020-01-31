BOSSIPSounds: Phony Ppl Drop Their New Single, “Fkn Around” Featuring Megan Thee Stallion [Audio]

Phony Ppl And Megan The Stallion Come Together For “Fkn Around”

On Friday, Phony Ppl released their new single, “Fkn Around” featuring Houston’s own, Megan Thee Stallion.

The popular NYC-based band first teamed up with Megan for her NPR Tiny Desk performance, which is where they previewed the single. From there, the snippet of the song took on a mind of its own as fans started to demand its release after video clips started to go viral on social media. Produced by Ivan Barias, “Fkn Around” is a feel-good song that explores sexual freedom and empowerment, which makes Meg’s appearance on the track the perfect match-up for her “Hot Girl” platform.

Check out the brand new single for yourself down below: