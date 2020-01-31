‘Doomsday’ Mom Of 2 Missing Idaho Children Misses Deadline To Bring Kids To Police

Mom Of 2 Missing Idaho Children Misses Deadline To Bring Kids To Police

Relatives of two missing children are waiting to see what happens next after their so-called “doomsday” mom missed the deadline to bring them to police. As previously reported Lori Vallow, 46, is currently in Hawaii with her new husband Chad Daybell while authorities look for her 7-year-old son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. The two children haven’t been seen since or heard from since September and Lori refuses to cooperate with authorities.

ABC News reported that Lori may be subject to civil or criminal contempt of court if she didn’t produce the kids by Thursday and according to the news organization, she brushed the notice off and the kids are still missing.

A press conference was held Thursday after Vallow failed to appear with the kids and JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, said she did not know what punishment Vallow deserved, and did not know what would happen next.

“What exactly that is, I don’t know. I can’t guess on it, I can’t say for sure whats going to happen next. … I’d love to know where those kids are and I think all of America wants to know where they are,” Kay Woodcock said according to ABC News. “I think all of this is beyond crazy. … How do you not know where your child is? How do you not have them for four months?” Nothing with Lori right now makes sense,” Woodcock added, noting that the Vallow he knew for the last 12 years “is not the same person that is here on Earth today.”

This case isn’t just making headlines because of the missing kids, but because of mysterious deaths connected to Lori and Chad Daybell. Lori joined the group, Preparing a People, then wed Daybell, a Latter-day Saints author who has penned several books about the end of the world, around the same time the kids vanished.

Prior to that Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, who is the adopted father and biological granduncle of JJ, filed for divorce from her in February 2019 and expressed a “genuine fear for his life.”

In July 2019, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, and it was deemed self-defense after the men got into a physical altercation. Later, in December 2019 Alex Cox was found dead and autopsy results are pending.

Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy also died under mysterious circumstances in October 2019 and just WEEKS LATER he married Lori. Her body was recently exhumed to determine if she was poisoned.

Something is seemingly amiss, here. Hopefully, these children are found safe.