YBN Cordae On The 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

YBN Cordae is one of newer artists that seems like he’ll be around for a long time. Urban One correspondent Lore’l blessed the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards last Sunday and spoke with the young King about everything from fashion to repping his hometown DC. Cordae even dropped a few words of wisdom for all the YBN fans that aspire to be like him some day.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody ‘gon believe in you. So I’ve always been myself unapologetically.”

Smart guy. Check out the exclusive clip above of YBN Cordae and Omen as they talk fashion, the Grammys & more.