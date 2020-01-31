Black Excellence WHERE?! Mase Blasts Grammy Speech Deceiver Diddy For Diverting His Publishing For Over 20 Years

Mase Puts Diddy On Full Blast!

Just last week Diddy was being praised for speaking up for Black artists feeling slighted by the Grammy awards and now Mase wants him to STFUWTBS! The Bad Boy rapper has put Diddy on blast for frankly being an alleged liar and thief.

Mase explains in a lengthy Instagram post that Diddy swiped his publishing for a mere $20,000, 20 years ago and has been refusing to sell it back, leaving him and other Black artists he’s also finagled, to STRUGGLE. Yes, you’ve seen Mase performed at all of those Bad Boy reunion shows and even at the Grammys with Diddy to honor him. He says he did that stuff because he was soooo embarrassed by the situation but he’s done protecting a snake.

I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families

We know that absolutely zero people are shocked by the level of Diddy’s audacity behind the scenes, but how do you think he will respond publicly to this?