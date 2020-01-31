Diddy Is Getting BLASTED On Twitter After Mase Went In On Him For His Shady Business Practices

Diddy Gets Dragged For Shady Business

Back in the 90s, Mase and Diddy were inseparable. They made all the music together, did dances and wore shiny suits like bros. Their relationship since has been up and down since. Now, it’s past the point of no return.

Diddy gave a remarkable speech over Grammy weekend about honoring black art. The problem is he really opened himself up to some scrutiny because he is notorious for allegedly having bad business dealings with his artists. We’ve heard this from The Lox and Shyne and everyone in between.

Diddy: y’all whites need to start doing better by black artists Mase: pic.twitter.com/IUP7xYhFyH — 🇳🇬NaijaGal🇳🇬 (@Naija4LifeO) January 31, 2020

We just didn’t think it would be Mase who went all the way in on Diddy on IG (you can read it here) was absolutely epic. His dragging of Diddy is opening up the door for even way more Diddy slander and dragging. Yikes…take a look.