Family Preciousness: Taina Williams Shouts Out Her Biological Dad — They Are TWINS!

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Father Daughter Preciosuness: Taina Williams Gives Her Dad A Birthday Shout Out

Emily B’s daughter and Fabolous’ step seed Taina Williams wished her dad a happy birthday with a photo and they look like twins! The Instagram influencer wrote, “Happy Birthday daddy ❤️ always daddy’s little girl”.

Fabolous also left a comment, “Happy Bday Head”.

Do YOU think Taina looks more like Emily B or her Daddy?

In related news, Emily B shared a coupled-up photo today with her second baby daddy Fab. How sweet.

View this post on Instagram

E & J

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

