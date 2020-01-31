Bangin’ Baaawdied Syleena Johnson’s 10th Album ‘WOMAN’ Available Now

New Music: Syleena Johnson’s 10th Album ‘WOMAN’ Available Now

Chicago’s Queen is back on the scene. Syleena Johnson, the GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter and host of TV One’s daytime talk show, Sister Circle Live, has released a brand new album entitled WOMAN today available at all major digital retailers. The album is preceded by the Urban AC single, “I Deserve More” impacting radio now.

Inspired by the pain, struggle, strength, and resilience of women everywhere, Syleena returned to the studio with Grammy award-winning production team, Toxic Productions. Summer 2019, Syleena dropped the single, “WOMAN,” followed by “Freelance Lover” – a breathtaking acapella love anthem. The WOMAN album is a battle-cry for women everywhere, signaling a spirit of empowerment and amplifying the desire for cultural change. Featured on the album, is her labelmate Q Parker and R&B hitmaker Raheem DeVaughn. The two R&;B vocalists add just a hint of male energy to the feminist-supporting album. Q Parker is featured on the album’s seventh track, “Home,” while Raheem DeVaughn is featured on “Frontline.”

As previously reported the fitness enthusiast also recently dropped 50 pounds in preparation for the Texas National Physique Committee (NPC Texas Cup) in Waco, Texas. At the competition on December 7th, she won three awards and she’s looking more snaaaaaatched than ever before.

Johnson states;

“I am so excited that the ‘Woman’ album has found a new home with Entertainment One. Thank you to Gina Miller for believing in me and Entertainment One for helping me bring this project to life. Galatians 6:9 says, ‘Do not grow weary in well-doing, for in due season you shall reap what you sow, if you faint not.’ I thank God for this season. The season of the Woman.”

Entertainment One’s Gina Miller, VP & GM, Urban Inspirational Music, says,

“If you have been following Syleena for any period of time, you’ll notice that by the title alone, the ‘Woman’ album moves away from ‘chapter’ being included in its formal album title, although this moment still represents one. It is a new chapter for us, and in Syleena’s career, but the music does not move away from the core of what Syleena has always included in her work: raw heart and stories that embody the woman. I am looking forward to building together as women. I am excited about being able to frame and shape narrative related to what you hear and see, because of our shared culture and experiences as black women. That said, women and men are going to appreciate the music, the messages, the authenticity and the freedom this new album offers!”

Syleena Johnson’s WOMAN album is available at all major digital retailers now.

She’s also celebrating at an album release party tonight n Atlanta.

For more information on Entertainment One visit http://www.entertainmentone.com.