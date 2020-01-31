Hold Still: Yo Gotti Unleashes Visual For ‘Untrapped’ Single “Pose” Featuring Megan Thee Stallion And Lil Uzi Vert

Yo Gotti “Pose” Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion And Lil Uzi Vert

Yo Gotti‘s new album Untrapped dropped last night and today he’s putting his foot on the gas with new content in the form of a music video for “Pose” featuring everybody’s favorite stallion, Megan, and the lil’ homie Uzi Vert.

There are very few things in life that enjoy more than watching Megan pose.

The song is pretty good too.

Press play below to check it out.

What say you? Hate it or love it?