C’mon Bruh: Man Robs Bank Wearing Black Face To Hide Identity [Video]

White Man Wears Black Face While Robbing A Bank

According to the Baltimore Sun, police are looking high & low for a white suspect who robbed a bank in Maryland while disguised in blackface.

The caucasian man robbed the PNC Bank in Perryville, about 30 minutes from Baltimore.

Authorities say that the teller who was robbed initially described the robber as black, but after investigators reviewed security video, they noticed the crook’s white skin between his right gloved hand and jacket sleeve.

“You could see that he was not a black male…He had obviously covered his face in black something. I don’t know if it was makeup or what. We’re still investigating.”

No one was injured in the heist.’

“He walks up to the teller and he presents the teller with a note, and the note basically said, ‘Hey, I want all your money. Don’t give me a moneybag. I want all the money in the drawer.”

Investigators believe the suspect, described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, fled in a gray car. He was wearing a heavy jacket and a hat pulled down low.