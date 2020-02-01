Better Late Than Never: Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union After Defending ‘America’s Got Talent’

- By Bossip Staff

Terry Crews Finally Apologizes To Gabrielle Union

After calling America’s Got Talent one of the most diverse places he’s ever worked, then doubling down on his desire to please nobody but his wife, Terry Crews finally issued a public apology to Gabrielle Union over his whirlwind of controversial comments.

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 ‘acknowledge the pain of other people.’ Right now I have to do the same thing,” he began, kicking off a series of tweets. “I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.”

The AGT host then goes on to address Union directly, writing: ” I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience– but that is what I did…In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support.”

 

Gabrielle Union hasn’t responded to the news since Crews issued his public apology, but it doesn’t look like her household is very impressed. Her husband, Dwyane Wade, tweeted a few hours later asking someone to take Terry’s phone.
This all comes after news that Union wouldn’t be returning to a second season of America’s Got Talent, which sparked rumors of disfunction behind the scenes. That’s when reports about the  “toxic culture” went public, with Gabrielle reportedly urging producers to report a racist joke told by Jay Leno and being told that her hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience

