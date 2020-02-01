50 Cent On The Ending Of ‘Power,’ Eminem’s Speech At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony & More [Video]

50 Cent Talks Eminem, Dr. Dre & The End Of Power

50 Cent stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week after getting honored with his own star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

During the interview, Fif talks about wanting his star by Donald Trump’s so his can be in the shot when it gets vandalized, Eminem and Dr. Dre speaking at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the ending of Power, and more.

Check out the interview down below to hear what 50 has to say: