Florida Crazies: 70-Year-Old Miami Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With Student ‘Every Day After School’

Florida Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Student ‘Every Day’

A retired teacher from Miami, Florida has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student on multiple different occasions.

According to reports from the Miami Herald, an arrest warrant was released by the Miami-Dade Schools police and the State Attorney’s Office on Friday, which details the allegations made against 70-year-old Tom Miller Privett. He allegedly groomed a student throughout her time in high school, eventually having sex with her every day for a period of almost three months.

Privett was a history and government teacher at the Terra Environmental Research Institute Magnet School for a whopping 30 years. According to prosecutors, he first met the victim in 2012, which is when she was a student in his 9th-grade history class. Even more gross, Privett reportedly used the grief the student was experiencing after a family death to make advances toward her, touching her inappropriately.

“These touches began as rubbing her arms while in class, then rubbing her back, and continued to kiss her on the head, cheek and partial lips.”

The victim was allegedly verbally and mentally abused in tenth grade. Privett continually made comments about her weight to the point where the young girl developed an eating disorder so that she can “look good” for her teacher. Eventually, the two had sex during her senior year in 2016.

According to the arrest warrant, Privett took her virginity and the two had intercourse every day until the school year ended. Even after the girl was involved in a car accident that caused pain in her hips, Privett insisted that they have sex “because this is what she was supposed to do.”

The student came forward with the information in December of 2019, cooperating with authorities to help build a case around the disgraced teacher. After the victim called Privett and engaged in conversations about their alleged sexual encounters with detectives listening, they arrested him on charges of sexual battery with a child under custodial authority.