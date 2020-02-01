They’re Lovin’ It? Kim Kardashian & Kanye Reveal Their “Go-To” McDonald’s Orders

Kim, Kanye, And Other Celebs Reveal their McDonald’s Orders

McDonald’s recently revealed their ad for the Super Bowl and they got a few major name celebrities to partake without out actually appearing. Instead, we see they’re go-to orders when they visit the golden arches.

Kim and Kanye contributed by revealing what they usually like to eat at McDonald’s.

Kanye, is a simple guy who enjoys nuggets. He likes to cop a six-piece, three packets of BBQ sauce, some sort of McFlurry, and small fries. Kim’s order has a little bit of everything. She does the six-piece nuggets, small fry, then she adds an apple pie and a cheeseburger. Her go-to sauce for the nuggets is honey mustard.

