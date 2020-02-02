Congrats! Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged
- By Bossip Staff
According to US Weekly, Jourdan Dunn is engaged!
The 29-year-old model happily announced her engagement on her Instagram page by flashing a huge rock on her ring finger while her fiancé held up her hand.
“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!” she wrote as a caption.
Dunn, who also has a 10-year-old son Riley from a past relationship, is notorious for keeping her personal life extremely private. So private, that he has yet to reveal the identity of her new fiancé.
She previously shared a photo of the couple and Riley on a beach but blurred out his face.
A bunch of her celebrity friends hopped in her comment section to congratulate the couple on the great news and celebrate the engagement.
