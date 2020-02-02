SMH: Actress Testified That Harvey Weinstein Had “No Testicles” & Injected Himself Before Sexually Assaulting Her

Woman Claims Harvey Weinstein “Lacked Male Genitalia” & “Used Injections” Before Raping Her

According to Fox Business, a former actress testified shocking details late last week about Harvey Weinstein during her hearing where she claimed he raped her twice.

Jessica Mann took the stand to speak on five charges against the Hollywood movie tycoon where prosecutors say he raped and sexually assaulted young women, including Mann, over the course of decades.

Mann divulged crazy details about Weinstein that shocked the courtroom.

“The first time I saw him fully naked..I thought he was deformed and intersex…He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina.”