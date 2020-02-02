Gervonta Davis Drags His Baby Momma By The Throat, Twitter Chin Checks His Toxic Trash Behavior

Gervonta Davis Drags His Baby Momma By The Throat

Gervonta Davis has taken the boxing world by storm, with many praising him as the second coming of Floyd Mayweather. Every fight he’s apart of already brings out different celebrities from every corner of the entertainment world ringside, and he’s gaining even more fans by doing things like paying for a slain salon owner’s funeral.

Everything looks promising for Gervonta Davis and his career, but unfortunately, it looks like he’s standing in his own way by bringing a massive storm of bad publicity his way.

On Saturday night, a video hit social media that shows Gervonta grabbing the mother of his child by her throat and escorting her off the basketball court at a celebrity game in Atlanta, Georgia.

This video comes just a month after he agreed to pay $10,000 a month in child support within a new custody deal with his baby mama. The mother of his child was allegedly on a date at the time this aggression occurred, sending social media into a frenzy, since Gervonta is seen with a different woman seemingly every other day.

Not too long ago, his fling with G-Herbo’s baby momma, Ari Fletcher, served as ‘relationship goals’ for people within a special corner of the Twitter world. Nowadays, there’s no telling what IG model will have him snuggled up on her IG story…but his own baby moms can’t even enjoy an innocent date on her end?

Gervonta says – I didn’t hit her I was just “aggressive”. “I would never hurt her other than that.” His PR (which he doesn’t have) or TMT or Leonard or PBC need to step in real quick. pic.twitter.com/X0w95YfEyN — Jonathan Leir (@ringwalkjon) February 2, 2020

As is typical with toxic behavior, Gervonta took to Instagram to try and explain his way out of the situation, but social media wasn’t moved by his explanation at all. The people of Twitter wasted no time destroying him along with all the people trying to defend his actions.

