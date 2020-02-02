Miami Vibes: Meek Mill, Jay Z, Yo Gotti, Migos & More Kick Off Super Bowl LIV Weekend With Fanatics

Jay-Z, Shaq, Migos & More Kick Off Super Bowl LIV Weekend With Fanatics

This weekend is full of celebrations surrounding the Super Bowl LIV, and if you know anything about Miami or the Super Bowl, you know the stars are coming out. This particular Super Bowl is another level of partying, since the letters LIV match up with one of the hottest party clubs in America, Miami’s famous Club LIV.

On Saturday night, Michael Rubin and Fanatics held a Super Bowl kick-off party that brought everyone you can imagine under one roof. Jay-Z, who hasn’t attended anything Super Bowl-related in years, was in attendance, presumably due to his new NFL/Roc Nation partnership. Either way, Hov showing up to any party means you’re doing something special. Also in attendance were celebrities from every walk of life including Odell Beckham Jr., Shaq, Meek Mill, Migo’s, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Yo Gotti, Robert Kraft, Swiss Beats and too many more to name.

The entire party was draped in yellow and gold with Laker jerseys everywhere to remember and honor the late Kobe Bryant.

You can take a look at the party and all of the celebs in attendance on the following pages by clicking down below!