It’s Not That Serious: Rico Nasty Responds To Fans Accusing Saweetie Of Copying Her Style

Saweetie has spent the past 24 hours catching some serious heat from Rico Nasty’s loyal fans.

After releasing the music video for her song, “Sway With Me” off the Birds of Prey soundtrack, fans  immediately began to accuse her of biting one of Rico’s signature looks. Twitter users were referring to the spiky hairstyle Saweetie was seen wearing in the visual, claiming that hairdo was a complete rip-off of the punk-inspired look Rico has been seen rocking previously.

After seeing the video, a few passionate fans let out their frustrations over the fact that Saweetie was wearing a hairstyle that Rico has donned in the past, pointing out that it’s very far from her actual, personal style. On top of that, some went even further, saying Saweetie didn’t deserve to be included on the song at all and Rico would’ve been a better fit for the soundtrack.

After seeing the drama go up and down her timeline for hours, Rico Nasty decided to address the issue on her Twitter page, letting her fans know they should just drop it.

After asking how she can stop herself from trending online, Rico went on to talk about the problem directly. “I don’t think [Saweetie] had anything to do with anything,” Rico wrote, she wrote. “I wasn’t the first black to wear spikes and thankfully I wont be the last.”

According to Rico, spiky hair is just that: spiky hair. And there you have it

 

