A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq Buys A Fan ‘The Nicest Laptop In The Store’ After They Express Condolences For His Sister & Kobe Bryant

Shaq Buys A Laptop For Fan Who Expresses Their Condolences

Shaquille O’Neal is already known for being one of the nicest people in the world, so this recent fan interaction only further proves that theory.

A fan by the name of Patrick Martin was in a Best Buy near Atlanta on the hunt for a new laptop, which is where they encountered the basketball legend. After remembering that the retired baller is grieving the loss of both former teammate Kobe Bryant and his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, they decided to express their condolences.

After they finished their interaction and walked off, Shaq decided that he wanted to reward the fans for their composure and kindness, offering to buy them the nicest laptop in the store.

“So me and Mo just went to Best Buy to buy a laptop and we meet Shaq,” Martin wrote on Facebook. “We gave our condolences for his sister and Kobe. We walked off, then Shaq comes to us and says, I like yall, so get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it.”

Being a public figure whose known for his fun-loving personality, it had to mean a lot to Shaq that these fans respected his fragility. As with most people throughout the world of basketball, Shaq in particular was deeply affected by his death because of their extensive history.

As if Kobe’s death wasn’t hard enough, it closely followed the passing of his younger sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, who passed away in October 2019 following a three-year battle with cancer.