In White Folks News: Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson is a single woman again. Just 12 days after tying the knot in Malibu with film producer Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson is calling it quits on their union. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter who received a statement from the actress.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Anderson said in a statement. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Pamela and Jon hadn’t yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their Jan. 20 wedding ceremony.

This was the fourth marriage for each of them and interestingly enough Jon’s ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters attended their wedding with their children.

It’s unclear what happened, just two days after the wedding Pamela was relishing in reuniting with Jon whom she dated 30 years ago.

