Super Bowl Booed Up: Lil Wayne & La’Tecia Make Their First Official Outing As A Couple

Lil Wayne & La’Tecia Make Their First Official Outing

Lil Wayne made his first official outing with his confirmed fiancee this weekend. As previously reported Wayne confirmed his engagement to plus-size model La’Tecia Thomas on his “Funeral” album with the lyrics;

“Ooh, I got a plus sized model

But she my lil’ mama

I make her bust it open for me like a piñata

And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor”

Now Wayne and his “lil mama” have been spotted during the Big Game weekend marking the first time they’ve made an official appearance as a couple.

Wayne and La’Tecia attended his Funeral album release party that took place on a private yacht.

Weezy took pics with his reconciled “dad”/boss Birdman …

and booed up with his Aussie sweetie on the carpet.

Wayne and La’Tecia look like they’re all smiles, don’t they?

La’Tecia never denied that she was dating Weezy but she always played coy with fans, uploading photos of herself in Lil Wayne merchandise multiple times and flaunting her HUGE ring.

This is the third time Weezy’s been engaged, he previously wed Toya Johnson the mother of Reginae, and was engaged to Dhea Sodano reportedly for 7 years, before they split.

Congrats to Lil Wayne and La’Tecia, see more of their coupled-up photos on the flip.