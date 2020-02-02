WOMAN: Soulful Syleena Johnson Celebrates 10th Project With Atlanta Album Release Party

Syleena Johnson Celebrates 10th Project With Atlanta Album Release

A soulful sultry songstress’ 10th studio album is available on all digital platforms and she recently held an album release party down to the Atlanta.

Syleena Johnson took over CineVision for an intimate sit down attended by her superfans, media professionals and “Sister Circle Live” family to celebrate her WOMAN album.

Source: Chris Mitchell / Entertainment One

The event was hosted by BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada…

and featured Syleena sitting down with superproducer/documentary creator Shari Nycole who intro’d classic Syleena videos and invited the fellow Chicagoan to open up about her album inspo, personal life, and her Chapter albums discography. Syleena whose chapter albums went from “Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness”s up to “Chapter 6: Couples Therapy”, shared that they were all based on stories in the bible.

Syleena also shared that she wanted her WOMAN album release party to be a “refresher” to her music.

“The last time I dropped an album was 2014 so that was six years ago, the idea of this event tonight is to refreshen,” said Syleeena. “You all are special people to me. You were specially invited, this is to refreshen and reintroduce you to Syleena Johnson.”

The Grammy nominee closed the evening out with a soul-stirring acapella version of her track “Freelance Lover” with her background vocalists…

and she gladly took requests from fans who wanted to hear her belt out tracks like “All Falls Down” and “Guess What.”

Congrat to Syleena on her WOMAN album!

