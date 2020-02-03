ISSA Big Fine Woman: Lizzo Wears White Swimsuit, Flosses Copious Curves Aboard Yacht In Miami

Lizzo And Friends Had A Ball Aboard A Yacht In Miami

Forget about Superbowl Sunday — Saturday Lizzo and friends went sailing aboard a yacht named Dream On.

Lizzo wore a white one piece by Mary Steph. She’s rocking that thang confidently, but we did see her making an adjustment or two.

Lizzo even posted one of the paparazzi pics to her Instagram

The caption:

Paparazzi caught me sliding but they neva catch me slippin hoe… 💁🏾‍♀️

Looks like she had a fun time with the girls. Lizzo was supposed to perform at the pre-Super Bowl Pepsi Zero Sugar show with Harry Styles on Friday but it was cancelled due to storms in Miami.

Check out more photos from the boat party below: