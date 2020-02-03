Tapdancin’ Terry Crews Apologized To Gabrielle Union; Still Got Dragged To Pec Jump Purgatory

Terry Crews Still Got Dragged

Terry Crews had a hell of a week. He was originally dragged for throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus by not backing her up over her allegations that the folks at America’s Got Talent were treating her poorly. Crews went on TV and acted like he didn’t know what was going on.

Then he doubled down claiming that the only person he needed to do anything for was his wife. He looked like a whole boo boo the fool. Finally, over the weekend he tried to apologize.

@itsgabrielleu You are a role model to the entire black community and In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support. Sincerely, Terry Crews — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

It…didn’t go over well.

Everyone from celebrities to fans were clowning the holy hell out of him. Poor Terry. Can’t say he doesn’t deserve it. Peep the slander…