Glitch In The Simulation: THIS Video Of G-Eazy Kissing And Snuggling Meg Thee Stallion Has Us ALL Confused And Freaking Out
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion And G-Eazy?!
Well this wasn’t quite the news we expected to see to kick off Black History Month. While all the black people on the internet were rejoicing over a black quarterback winning the Super Bowl, G-Eazy was plotting to confuse us all to start Black History Month. He posted this clip on his IG that has him and Megan Thee Stallion looking VERY cozy together:
He’s sucking all up on her face and that’s one thing but as the video keeps going you see her WHOLE A$$ THIGH all up on him. Why Lord, why?! Did she make sure he bathed at least?
This has everyone confused and slightly outraged. What do you think? Is this real? A publicity stunt? Trolling? WHERE IS JA?!
Whatever the case, Twitter is losing its damn mind. Take a look.
