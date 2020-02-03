Let’s Get Loud: All The Hidden Messages In J. Lo & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Were you watching???

All The Hidden Messages In J. Lo & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

During Sunday’s Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show, J. Lo and Shakira pole popped, hit intricate 8-counts and cranked out fans’ favorite hits including “She-Wolf”, “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waiting For Tonight.”

Still, we’d be remiss not to acknowledge that the performance featured more than ample a$$ shaking and J. Lo channeling her “Hustlers” character.

There were at least three messages that the Latina headliners made that went over some people’s heads, take a look at them below and let us know if you caught them in real-time.

The Kobe Tribute:

As promised, J. Lo and Shakira paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. When J.Lo’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz hit the stage with her mom to sing “Let’s Get Loud”, an overhead shot showed a cross that lit up yellow and purple, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shakira previously said in a press conference that they’d tribute Kobe and the eight other victims of that helicopter crash.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country,” Shakira said. “I’m sure he would be very proud to see the message that we’re going to convey on stage that day.”

Unfortunately that Kobe tribute happened so quickly many people missed it.

The Kids In Cages:

Also during that “Let’s Get Loud” moment, the camera panned to show kids sitting under lighted arches. This carries a message about children detained at the border and the song played into it, reminding voters to “Get Loud” about this human rights issue.

Props to Jlo, Shakira and/or the choreographer for the necessary statement with Latino children in cages singing""Born in the USA". #SuperBowl #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/gyQDsmXo3l — Tom Moore (@tom_moore_104) February 3, 2020

The Puerto Rican Flag:

J. Lo draped herself in the Puerto Rican flag while singing “Born In The USA”, which reportedly carried a message to Deranged Dorito and his “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Watch Shakira and J. Lo’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show below.