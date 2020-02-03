And The ‘F’ Is For Family Friendly: Lil Wayne Was On The Masked Singer & Everything Is Funny

The First Reveal On This Season Of The Masked Singer Reveal Was Lil Wayne

There’s nobody in the music industry who has a voice more unique than Lil Wayne, so when a robot walked onto The Masked Singer stage talking about skateboarding and being platinum…well, there was really no other option.

The robot performed Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and if his singing voice wasn’t enough of an indication that Weezy was under the mask, once he went to talk to Nick Cannon, there was no confusing that raspy tone with anyone else.

Everyone on Twitter who was too lazy to change the channel after the Super Bowl was 100% sure Wayne was under that mask within a few seconds, while still being shocked that the rapper would agree to a show like this. The judges, however, didn’t seem to know at all, with some guesses for who was underneath including Steve-O and Bam Margera.

In the end, the robot got voted off in the first night, which is when they revealed that it was indeed Lil Wayne under the mask–making the whole thing even funnier, because you just know Weezy only agreed to one episode to promote his new album.

Regardless, one of the greatest rappers of all time showing up on a show like The Masked Singer is hilarious for a million reasons, one of them being that NOBODY but the judges were fooled for one second.

Check out reactions from Wayne’s reveal on The Masked Singer down below:

Everyone who know it was lil Wayne hearing the judges guess😂#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/SY2ZvMmk3p — Carlo Melara (@carlom97) February 3, 2020

So Wayne don’t know what TDE is but he’s on masked singer lmao this is my goat! — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) February 3, 2020