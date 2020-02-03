R.I.P. ASAP Mob’s J. Scott Has Died

J. Scott Of ASAP Mob Has Died

ASAP Mob member, J. Scott, has died.

Tweets started to surface from fellow ASAP Mob members and friends of J. Scott on Sunday, announcing his passing. Everyone from ASAP Rocky to A-trak took to social media last night to express both their disbelief and their condolences.

Damn man. Rest In Peace @JscottandShit 🙏🏿 — brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) February 3, 2020

J. Scott?!!!! Yeah dawg, fuck 2020. — Steven “Stevo” Dingle (@stevozone4_) February 3, 2020

Fuck man.

RIP my man J Scott.

This shit ain’t right.

Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now. — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 3, 2020

we went to high school together…you were always ahead of your time in everything…from fashion to music and when i last saw you in july you were the same dude. never changed. always pure. you'll be missed and you are a legend. — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) February 3, 2020

At the moment, information surrounding J. Scott’s death is unknown.

J. Scott was known by many as ASAP Snacks and acted as a jack of all trades for the ASAP Mob. He was ASAP Rocky and the Cozy Boys’ official DJ along with managing multiple artists.