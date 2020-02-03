R.I.P. ASAP Mob’s J. Scott Has Died
- By Bossip Staff
J. Scott Of ASAP Mob Has Died
ASAP Mob member, J. Scott, has died.
Tweets started to surface from fellow ASAP Mob members and friends of J. Scott on Sunday, announcing his passing. Everyone from ASAP Rocky to A-trak took to social media last night to express both their disbelief and their condolences.
At the moment, information surrounding J. Scott’s death is unknown.
J. Scott was known by many as ASAP Snacks and acted as a jack of all trades for the ASAP Mob. He was ASAP Rocky and the Cozy Boys’ official DJ along with managing multiple artists.
