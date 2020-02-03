R.I.P. ASAP Mob’s J. Scott Has Died

- By Bossip Staff

#REVOLVEfestival Day 1

Source: 20th Century Fox / Getty

J. Scott Of ASAP Mob Has Died

ASAP Mob member, J. Scott, has died.

Tweets started to surface from fellow ASAP Mob members and friends of J. Scott on Sunday, announcing his passing. Everyone from ASAP Rocky to A-trak took to social media last night to express both their disbelief and their condolences.

At the moment, information surrounding J. Scott’s death is unknown.

J. Scott was known by many as ASAP Snacks and acted as a jack of all trades for the ASAP Mob. He was ASAP Rocky and the Cozy Boys’ official DJ along with managing multiple artists.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, Hip-Hop, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.