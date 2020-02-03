Sientate, Pendejo! Hispanic Miami Cop Who Lied About Being “A Black Male” Suspended With 51 Civil Complaints

Miami Cop Who Lied About Being Black Suspended For Criminal Investigation

A couple weeks ago we reported on a Hispanic Miami police officer named Javier Ortiz who claimed rather offensively that he is “a Black male” during a meeting of the Miami City Commission.

According to a new report in the Miami Times, Oritz has now been suspended WITH pay while he’s being investigated criminally and civilly.

Ortiz was hired by the police department March 22, 2004. His personnel file has 51 complaints, some of which have pending dispositions. His file includes seven lodged by Nestor Garcia on June 26, 2019. Two of Garcia’s complaints – one of which is considered a potential case of “double dipping” – are ones that were dispatched to county and state law enforcement. Garcia alleges Ortiz “manipulated the system and abused his power by going over the allotted maximum off-duty and regular work hours.”

Assistant director of the Civilian Investigative Panel, Rodney W. Jacobs Jr., said this about Ortiz:

“He by far exceeds any officer in terms of complaints in the city of Miami Police,” Jacobs said.

Sounds like there isn’t much need for an investigation. Whatever they say he did, he did that s#!t. Guilty as f**k.