Congrats! Safaree & Erica Mena Welcome A Baby Girl

Safaree & Erica Mena Welcome A Baby Girl

Safaree and his straaaaaaaait spouse Erica Mena are the proud parents of a baby girl. The news comes from Safaree himself who shared a picture of his daughter’s tiny hand clutching his finger.

“These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!” Safaree captioned the pic. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️

This is the first child for the Samuels who tied the knot in October.

Erica also gave Safaree a $42K push present, a 14-carat rose gold Cuban link nameplate with 36.65-carat diamonds that reads “Daddy.” It’s unclear if Safaree will return the favor and get her a push present now that their darling daughter is here.

Congrats to the happy couple!