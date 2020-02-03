Congrats! Safaree & Erica Mena Welcome A Baby Girl
Safaree and his straaaaaaaait spouse Erica Mena are the proud parents of a baby girl. The news comes from Safaree himself who shared a picture of his daughter’s tiny hand clutching his finger.
“These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!” Safaree captioned the pic. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️
This is the first child for the Samuels who tied the knot in October.
Erica also gave Safaree a $42K push present, a 14-carat rose gold Cuban link nameplate with 36.65-carat diamonds that reads “Daddy.” It’s unclear if Safaree will return the favor and get her a push present now that their darling daughter is here.
My wife sent a gift to my grooms suite yesterday and I was speechless. The card said this is from Her and our unborn child To Daddy 😱 That just gave it a whole new meaning. Means so much to me! Thank you to my wife @iamerica_mena 💎 #Daddy i cant wait to be a father🙏🏾🙏🏾 @edendiamonds did this behind my back but it’s all love 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️🎞🎞
Congrats to the happy couple!
