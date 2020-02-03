Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Of “Perjury” & Wants Her Punished & Her Paternity Case Thrown Out (Exclusive)

Rapper Said There Are Inconsistencies In Eliza Reign’s Finances Following His Investigation

Future says the woman suing him over paternity after she said she gave birth to his child last year lied in her suit against him – and he wants the judge to throw the book at her.

Future filed court papers last week asking that a judge dismiss Eliza Reign’s paternity and child support case against him over her daughter, Reign, who was born last year. Future claims that Reign lied about her income in her case against him.

The Atlanta rapper said that he has investigated Reign’s claims of indigence, which allowed her not to pay court fees in her suit against him. He said she has three bank accounts, raked in fees as a celebrity hostess, used her company to get a loan to lease a 2018 SUV at $826 a month.

The rumored love interest of Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori said that Reign’s assertions in the lawsuit have already affected the case, and he wants it thrown out and for the Florida Attorney General’s Office to investigate.

Future also wants Reign to prove why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for committing perjury. At no point in the paperwork does Future confirm or deny that he is the father of Reign’s baby daughter.

We revealed that Reign sued Future last year over paternity and child support for her daughter. She said he has never met the baby, but she wants him to be in the tot’s life if he behaves in her best interest.

Future said there is “clear and convincing evidence of a calculated and unconscionable scheme of deception by the petitioner Eliza (Reign)” the rapper’s court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

Reign has not yet responded to Future’s allegations.

BOSSIP has reached out to lawyers for Reign and Future for comment.