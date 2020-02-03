Keep It In Yo Mouf: Detroit Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault For Biting Off Tongue Of Kissing Partner

Detroit Woman Arrested For Biting Off Kissing Partner’s Tongue

No means no and according to The Detroit News, “no tongue” might just literally mean no tongue…

52-year-old Youlette Wedgeworth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly bit off the tip of her “friend’s” tongue during a make-out session gone awry. The consensual kissing session was once interrupted by the “friend’s” probing tongue, Youlette reportedly asked kindly that he stop.

The second time Youlette had to endure the “friend’s” overactive tongue she gripped it with her teeth and sank in with her teeth biting off a 1-inch piece.

Police recovered the bitten piece and rushed the victim to the hospital. Wedgeworth was charged with aggravated assault and was hit with a $25,000 bond.

Sounds to us like the kissing partner was assaulting HER and she was defending herself…

Apparently, Charlamagne Tha God agrees.