Safari Stunners: GabiFresh Enlists The Late Mama Cax & Veronia Pome’e For New Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Enlists Mama Cax & Veronia Pome’e For Her ‘Swimsuits For All Cruise 2020’ Campaign

Copious curve haver Gabi Fresh is back with yet another Swimsuits For All campaign.

This time the style blogger and model is launching her brand new Cruise ’20 swimwear campaign and collection and she’s enlisted empowering baddies Mama Cax, the famed badass model and activist, and model, Veronica Pome’e, the first Polynesian swimsuit model to pose in Sports Illustrated. The ladies posed for Ben Watts taken shots in Yucca Valley, California to embody the wild safari feel of the campaign.

“Each of us has accomplished something we once thought was impossible,” said GabiFresh. “We stand together in this campaign and hope to represent unapologetic passion, energy, and determination.”

The GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Cruise 2020 collection celebrates the fearlessness and confidence shown by these women who are each leaders in their own right in the female empowerment movement. We’d also be remiss not to note that the pics were taken before Mama Cax’s unfortunate passing in December. Swimsuits For All hopes the campaign honors Mama Cax’s memory and the issues for which she championed.

The 8-piece swim collection is available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H cups. The collection takes on the latest swim trends which feature animal prints and bright colors in specialty

fabrics with high waisted favorites to accentuate your best self. Styles to highlight are the Wildcat OnePiece, the Instincts Belted Underwire One-Piece and the Primal High Waist Underwire Bikini.

Retailing under $120, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All 2020 Cruise collection is available for purchase online at http://www.swimsuitsforall.com/gabifresh-swimsuits.

Are YOU feeling Gabi Fresh’s latest Swimsuits For All getups??? See more on the flip.