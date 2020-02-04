Wendy Williams Got DRAGGED For Soft Shoe Slamming BLUE IVY, Jay-Z And Beyonce For Not Standing For The Anthem

Wendy Williams Dragged…Again

Wendy Williams is at it again. She can’t seem to get out of the news and appears to really be feeling herself now that her divorce case has been finalized. She’s been way out of pocket. Her latest news-grabbing moment? She took her angst out on the Carters, bashing Jay, Bey AND BLUE IVY for sitting out the National Anthem during the Super Bowl:

Really? If you don’t like the country then leave? Are we serious? Is this how she really feels? This is very MAGA of you, Wendy. Twitter did not hesitate to destroy Wendy for her tap dancing antics.

Wendy Williams said that Jay Z and Beyoncé don’t love the country because they didn’t stand for the anthem. Let’s just throw everything away. — deray (@deray) February 3, 2020