Alert Umar! Here’s All The Hotep Hilarity About Megan The Stallion Being “Booed Up” With G-Eazy

Here’s All The Hotep Hilarity About Megan The Stallion Being Booed Up With G-Eazy

The Internet exploded yesterday when Megan The Stallion uploaded a video snuggled up with G-Eazy not even 72 hours into Black History Month. The shocking footage of our Hot Girl CEO mixed with the timing of Black History Month combined to bring all the fake-woke chaos that lives on Twitter front and center.

We gave you the initial reactions to the music industry’s most unexpected “new coupling” (Spoiler alert: that’s not Meg’s man), but what was still to come was a hard left turn on the timeline, bringing out the best Dr. Umar impressions. Meg’s innocent post-Super Bowl turn up with Gerald spawned some of the best memes and jokes to kick off this month’s celebration of Black History.

From bringing up our ancestors to jokes about driving the boat to Plymouth Rock, here are the most out of pocket fake-woke tweets that hit Twitter and left us in pure TEARS.