Lets Talk Kicks: NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex [Video]

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Goes Sneaker Shopping

Former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, better known as L.T., was a player who not only dominated the game, but brought his fashion off the field to the forefront.

Taylor was the first NFL player to rock a dangling, diamond-studded earring and received a lot of criticism before almost everyone rushed to copy him soon after. This baller brought questionable fashion choices to the Giants locker room way before Odell Beckham ever did and always had a love for high fashion and flashy clothing. With that in mind, there’s really no one better to go sneaker shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma in Miami during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

During their shopping spree, Lawrence tells Joe all about the famous earring trend he started, his cleats being resold for upwards of $11K, playing golf with NBA legend Michael Jordan, and vouching for Eli Manning for induction into the Hall Of Fame. As you already know if you’re a frequent viewer of this series, at the end of the episode, L.T. had to cash out on some new sneakers to show the young kids what the old school legends are still out here rocking.

Lawrence Taylor has been previously been in the headlines multiple times for his troubles with police, which includes getting a DUI back in 2016 after crashing his Bentley into a cop car and a mobile home. Luckily, he finally seems to be back on the right track, focusing his energy on fashion and living the retired life.

You can watch the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping in its entirety down below.