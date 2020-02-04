Knifed Up: Before & After Pics Of Mehgan James Filling Her Cheeks With Filler Surfaces

Hate It Or Love it? Mehgan James Contoured Her Cheeks With Filler

Previously, we told you that folks were speculating about former “Bad Girl’s Club” star Mehgan James doing something to alter her appearance, and now we can confirm she did do a thing!

She got filler.

According to popular Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Simon Ourian, Mehgan has filler put into her cheeks, changing the shape of her face. The 29-year-old social media influencer appears in before & after photos on the surgeon’s page. He calls the procedure “non-surgical cheek contouring”.

Do you like Mehgan’s results?

We aren’t certain how old these photos are but her face still looks chiseled in recent photos. Hit the flip to see.