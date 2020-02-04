Really??? Eliza Reign Says Future’s Stroke Game Is LAZY, Reveals How They Met In Interview [Video]

Eliza Reign Reveals How She Met Future & Details Alleged Sex Life

There have been so many questions about how and when Future met Eliza Reign, the woman who is suing him over the child they allegedly have together. Welp, a few weeks ago Eliza herself cleared the air for folks assuming she was a one night stand.

While visiting Rah Ali’s radio show, On-Site, Eliza said she met Future in 2012 and actually booked him for a gig. From there, she alleges they had an ongoing affair that lasted several years. When she became pregnant, Eliza says Future promised “to take care of it” when she told him the news.

In regards to how he was in the bedroom, Eliza called Future “lazy”.

“He’s lazy in the bed. He’s a lazy f*** but you gotta put it on him. You gotta f*** him.

Hit play to hear it!