Hate It Or Love It?!?! Nicki Minaj Sparks Civil Rights Outrage With Rosa Parks Bars In New Song “Yikes”
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Yikes” Causing Controversy Over Rosa Parks Lyrics
Nicki Minaj is back, but she’ll probably wish she stayed gone once she catches wind of the outrage her latest lyrics are causing in these e-streets.
Last night, Onika posted a video of herself in the studio spitting a new joint called “Yikes” that has listeners saying the exact same thing.
Here’s the bar in question:
All you b!t¢hes Rosa Parks, get yo’ a$$ up
Yeah. Now in fairness, the song sounds pretty damn good, but that one line is really rubbing some folks the wrong way…
What say you about Nicki’s Rosa Parks bar? Was she out of pocket or is it just some good ol’ fashioned MC’ing?
