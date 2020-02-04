She Hates Her Forreal: Mo’Nique Scorches Oprah’s Wig (AGAIN), Sparks Messy Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Mo’Nique Snaps On Oprah (AGAIN), Sparks Chatter
Mo’Nique kicked off Black History Month by tagging Oprah on a scathing 4-page letter where she dragggged the billionaire media maven over hypocrisy surrounding her silence about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault accusations while entertaining Russell Simmons and Michael Jackson’s accusers.
At this point, it’s safe to safe Mo’Nique is NEVER taking her foot off Oprah’s neck and, once again, stirred up messy hysteria across social media.
Peep the letter and Twitter chatter over Mo’Nique’s latest Oprah drag on the flip.
