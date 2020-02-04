Preciousness: The Simple Reason LeBron James Is Wearing Gianna Bryant’s Number For The All-Star Game

“LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or 2 for the All Star game,” Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli tweeted. “He picked 2, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? ‘Zhuri.'”

Zhuri James is the youngest member of his family and LeBron’s only daughter. Kobe was always very open about the fact that he loved being a dad to four girls, and James shares in that joy when it comes to being a father to his little one.

13-year-old Gianna was on the helicopter with her father when the fatal crash happened, and clearly, LeBron wants to make sure she’s honored just as heavily as Kobe. Heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

The NBA All-Star game will go down later this month on February 16.