Preciousness: The Simple Reason LeBron James Is Wearing Gianna Bryant’s Number For The All-Star Game

- By Bossip Staff

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Why LeBron Chose To Wear Gianna Bryant’s Number For The All-Star Game

It should go without saying that the NBA and everyone involved has several tributes planned for Kobe and Gianna Bryant during this year’s All-Star weekend. One of the biggest includes Team Giannis wearing No. 24 jerseys to honor Kobe, while Team LeBron will wear No. 2 jerseys to pay homage to Gianna.

When he was asked why he decided to have his team wear Gianna’s number instead of Kobe’s, LeBron James gave a simple answer that put everything into perspective.

“LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or 2 for the All Star game,” Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli tweeted. “He picked 2, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? ‘Zhuri.'”

Zhuri James is the youngest member of his family and LeBron’s only daughter. Kobe was always very open about the fact that he loved being a dad to four girls, and James shares in that joy when it comes to being a father to his little one.

13-year-old Gianna was on the helicopter with her father when the fatal crash happened, and clearly, LeBron wants to make sure she’s honored just as heavily as Kobe. Heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

The NBA All-Star game will go down later this month on February 16.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Ballers, For the Children, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.