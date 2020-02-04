For Your Viewing Pleasure: Danny Brown Drops A Visual For “3 Tearz” Featuring Run The Jewels [Video]
- By
Bossip Staff
Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty
Danny Brown Shares The Video For “3 Tearz” Featuring Run the Jewels
Danny Brown is back on the scene with a new music video for his track “3 Tearz” featuring Run The Jewels, a cut off his latest project, uknowhatimsayin.
The visual for the track includes Danny, El-P, and Killer Mike in a Brooklyn warehouse with 100 camera-wielding bruisers, some champagne, and a couple of blunts. Watch the Colin Read-directed visual for yourself down below:
Bossip Radio
Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.