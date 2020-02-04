#RHOA Revelation: Andy Cohen Says Porsha Williams Was Almost Fired After Her First Season

If you love Porsha Williams on #RHOA, you can thank the housewife herself for saving her peach.

Andy Cohen recently revealed that Porsha Williams almost had a verrrrry brief run on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and there’s a very particular reason why. The Bravo exec was a guest on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” and he discussed housewives of past and present. Things got especially interesting however while he chatted about Porsha.

According to Andy, Porsha almost got fired after that Kordell Stewart divorce bombshell that apparently happened just a day before the reunion filming.

“At the end of Porsha’s first season, she was at the reunion, and it had just been announced like a day before, Kordell [Stewart] was leaving her and there was a fairly healthy dialogue amongst the producers about whether Porsha was going to come back at that time,” said Andy. “This was the end of her first season.”

He revealed however that after Porsha put on a helluvaaaaa performance at the reunion and tearfully told her truth, things changed.

“She got up there at that reunion and I was watching her and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I left, I was like, ‘I stand for Porsha, that was incredible’ and she cemented her place on the show…She gave like a two-minute soliloquy about who she was and how she was gonna live her life going forward and this was not going to define her and she’s stronger than this and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I totally underestimated this woman and look at where she is now on the show.”

Andy added that reunions can sometimes make or break a housewife. Remember what happened with Phaedra and those dungeon druggin’ allegations???

“It’s interesting how things change through the season,” he continued. “Even you could be saying, ‘oh well I don’t think this person’s coming back’ and then something could happen at the reunion where it changes.”

If Porsha was booted off after one season she’d be in line with Shamari Devoe, Kim Fields, and Claudia Jordan who each only have one season to their name.

Are YOU glad Porsha’s still on #RHOA???