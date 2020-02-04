Get Well: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

90210 actress Shannen Doherty’s battle with breast cancer isn’t over. Doherty revealed on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that she has stage 4 breast cancer.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back And that’s why I’m here,” Doherty told ABC News’ Amy Robach. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

EXCLUSIVE: @DohertyShannen opens up about her private health battle. “I’m stage four – my cancer came back.” https://t.co/Xk9QEWWgVD — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2020

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission after radiation and chemotherapy. She now says she’s coping with her diagnosis and struggled with telling her family that her cancer was back.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,” she said. “But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband.”

She also added that she kept it a secret while filming the 90210 reboot and was gobsmacked over her friend/costar Luke Perry’s passing just four months before they started filming.

“One of the reasons, along with Luke — that I did ‘90210’ and didn’t really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too. Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do,” she said.

Ultimately Shannon said she decided to come forward considering that her diagnosis might be presented in court documents surrounding her ongoing lawsuit against State Farm Insurance who she’s suing after she says she was forced to pay out of pocket for losses she believes should’ve been covered by her insurance policy after her home was damaged in the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

We’re sending all the best to Shannen Doherty as she continues this breast cancer battle, get well soon!