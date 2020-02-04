In Shady White Folks News: Vanessa Lachey Awkwardly Insists She Doesn’t Know Jessica Simpson [Video]

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 03, 2020

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are still going strong and promoting a project they have with Netflix. During that promo run, they spoke on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna. Apparently, Nick’s ex Jessica Simpson had also been on the show and spoke fairly high of Nick & Vanessa.

Hoda says Jessica insisted she loved the couple, they even sent her a nice gift after she gave birth in 2012. The problem is, Vanessa, says she doesn’t know her! Or her address. Yikes!

Hit play to see it. Do you think she’s trolling?

