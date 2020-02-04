Swoon Cinema: Issa Rae, Remy Ma, Papoose, Jordin Sparks, Terrence J & More Celebrate Black Love At Exclusive “The Photograph” Screenings

Issa Rae & Celebrity Guests Host “The Photograph” Screenings

We’re only a week away from highly anticipated (and hella romantical) RomCom “The Photograph” starring Issa Rae who’s been celebrating Black love with celebrity guests at exclusive screenings from NY to LA.

VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ cast members and power couple Remy Ma & Papoose hosted an intimate screening at The Crosby Hotel in NY.

In LA, Director Stella Meghie and cast; including Issa Rae, Lil Rel, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jasmine Cephus Jones presented the film to a packed crowd of cool somebodies. Other notable attendees included Jordin Sparks, Anika Noni Rose and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights).

Lucky guests were serenaded by rising star Lucky Daye who performed at the star-studded screening in LA.

“The Photograph” hits theaters nationwide on Valentine’s Day!