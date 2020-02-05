Excuse Us? The New, Slimmy Trimmy Remy Ma Has Everyone Losing Their Damn Minds
Remy Ma’s New Body
Remy Ma has been lying pretty low, relatively, despite her appearances on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. As you know, the show is taped months in advance so it doesn’t show any recent images of the stars. So imagine the internet’s surprise when Remy popped up at the screening for The Photograph looking absolutely SNATCHED. This is a whole new Remy and we can’t salute her enough.
View this post on Instagram
Picture perfect love🖤 A timeless type of love! #BlackLove #SeethePhotograph in theaters Feb. 14. Valentines Day 💕@thephotographfilm Saw the screening of this movie and it inspired @papoosepapoose to ask me to go on a date. I said 😏”like a 1st date”…he’s says “no, like the 10th date” I say “ 😳why not the 1st” he says “ cuz u ain’t let me **** on the 1st date”🤦🏽♀️😂🥰💋 #RemAndPap
How did we get here? Twitter is astonished and the world is taking notice. So you know what we had to do: here’s Remy Ma’s shimmy thick gallery. Enjoy…
View this post on Instagram
My brothers dropped that #FamilyTies album last night at midnight and by 9pm I was SMACKED🤪 thanx @uncledan560ts for keeping that Ace flowing 🍾😜I can’t even remember the last time I drank- so to end up DRUNK is jokes🤣long story short, I had madddddd fun last night😊 SIDEBAR: That @DanielsLeather #RemyMaCollection though 🔥❤️🖤❤️🖤 Y’all gonna loveee the fur color combos!!! FamilyTies best album out!! #RemyMa #bigsplash
