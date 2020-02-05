Excuse Us? The New, Slimmy Trimmy Remy Ma Has Everyone Losing Their Damn Minds

Remy Ma’s New Body

Remy Ma has been lying pretty low, relatively, despite her appearances on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. As you know, the show is taped months in advance so it doesn’t show any recent images of the stars. So imagine the internet’s surprise when Remy popped up at the screening for The Photograph looking absolutely SNATCHED. This is a whole new Remy and we can’t salute her enough.

How did we get here? Twitter is astonished and the world is taking notice. So you know what we had to do: here’s Remy Ma’s shimmy thick gallery. Enjoy…