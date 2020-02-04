Scam-A-Fella Records: Aspiring Maryland Rapper Defrauded His Job Out Of $4.1 Million To Finance Career

Maryland Rapper Admits To Stealing $4.1 Million From His Day Job To Finance Career

We’ve heard of rappers doing a lot of crazy s#!t to get money but this is a whole ‘nother level.

According to DailyMail, an aspiring Maryland rapper named “Chad Focus” is facing 20 years in prison for stealing $4.1 million from his day job in order to finance his would-be rap career.

The rapper, real name Chad Arrington, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to federal wire fraud conspiracy. Arrington was formerly an employee of a production house called Company 1 where he was an SEO specialist from 2011 to 2018.

During his tenure at Company 1, Chad was given a corporate American Express card and signed an agreement to only use it for business expenses.

We’re pretty sure that a$$ and tiddays do NOT qualify as company expenses. Chad admitted that he and four co-conspirators used the card to bolster his profile as an up-and-coming superstar rapper.

Arrington admitted to using the card to make over $1.5million in unauthorized purchases to accounts associated with the co-conspirators, only for him to then turn around and kick back thousands to accounts he controlled. The credit card was used to buy sound equipment, studio kits, instruments and music technology. Equipment was then used to make videos for Chad Focus. Arrington is said to have used some of the funds to pay online streaming platforms to help ‘artificially’ boost his song play count; he is also said to have purchased likes, followers, tags, and views across social media.

We haven’t witnessed scamming like this since ol’ boy ganked all that bread from Howard University a few years ago.

Here’s an example of what all that scamming got Chad.

Was it worth it? SMH.