GOOD: Gervonta Davis Arrested For Violent Viral Video Of Baby Mama Battery

Gervonta Davis Arrested For Violent Viral Video Of Baby Mama Battery

Gervonta Davis is where he belongs, in handcuffs.

TMZ reports that the featherweight f-boy was arrested for domestic violence for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida. Cops confirmed that Gervonta surrendered to the Coral Gables PD on Tuesday for the Feb. 1 incident.

As previously reported Gervonta was seen angrily grabbing his baby mama Andretta Smothers by her neck at a basketball game. We also exclusively confirmed that Smothers sued Davis, 24, for “domestic family violence” back in August 2016. Although the details of the alleged incident have been sealed, Smothers was so concerned for her own wellbeing that she asked a judge to issue a temporary protective order to prevent him from “stalking” her, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the following month, Smothers voluntarily agreed for the case to be dismissed one day before she was supposed to have the hearing on the restraining order, court records show. It was eventually sealed.

Cops explained the arrest to TMZ saying;

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together.” “[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case.”

ENJOY JAIL, SIR.